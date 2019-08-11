Anniversary

Charles and Christine Caniglia

50 Years

Charles and Christine (Svacina) Caniglia were united in marriage on August 9, 1969 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Omaha. They will be celebrating with their children and grandchildren at Platte River State Park and with a cruise to Canada and New England later this year.

