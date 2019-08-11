Anniversary

Charles and Christine Caniglia
50 Years
Charles and Christine (Svacina) Caniglia were united in marriage on August 9, 1969 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Omaha. They will be celebrating with their children and grandchildren at Platte River State Park and with a cruise to Canada and New England later this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.