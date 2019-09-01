Charles and Becky Wise
50 Years
Becky (Hale) and Charles Wise were married August 31, 1969, in Beatrice, Nebraska, and it is with with the greatest love and admiration that we wish our parents a happy 50th anniversary. They have set a wonderful example of what a loving marriage can bring. We continue to take notes as they have become grandparents and world travelers. We wish them many more new adventures.
