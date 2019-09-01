Anniversary

Charles and Becky Wise

50 Years

Becky (Hale) and Charles Wise were married August 31, 1969, in Beatrice, Nebraska, and it is with with the greatest love and admiration that we wish our parents a happy 50th anniversary. They have set a wonderful example of what a loving marriage can bring. We continue to take notes as they have become grandparents and world travelers. We wish them many more new adventures.

