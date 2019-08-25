Anniversary

Paul and Rita Surber
50 Years
Paul and Rita (Bellus) Surber were united in marriage on August 23, 1969 in Omaha. They will celebrate 50 years of love and devotion with daughters Jenny (Jerry) O'Donerty and Becky (Zach) McIntyre and grandchildren Connor, Grant, Will and Delaney O'Doherty and Drew McIntyre in Colorado, where they honeymooned. They have loved to travel, including all 50 states, much of the Caribbean, South America and Europe. They have enjoyed hosting family and friends for 43 years at their lakefront cabin and now home in Cedar Creek, Nebraska.
