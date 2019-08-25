Anniversary

Paul and Rita Surber

50 Years

Paul and Rita (Bellus) Surber were united in marriage on August 23, 1969 in Omaha. They will celebrate 50 years of love and devotion with daughters Jenny (Jerry) O'Donerty and Becky (Zach) McIntyre and grandchildren Connor, Grant, Will and Delaney O'Doherty and Drew McIntyre in Colorado, where they honeymooned. They have loved to travel, including all 50 states, much of the Caribbean, South America and Europe. They have enjoyed hosting family and friends for 43 years at their lakefront cabin and now home in Cedar Creek, Nebraska.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area