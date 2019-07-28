anniversary

Charles and Marjorie Hayes
70 Years
Charles H. and Marjorie L. (Campbell) Hayes were united in marriage on July 29, 1949 at First Baptist Church in Omaha. They were blessed with sons Charles (Patty) and David (Diane)), four grandchildren, and five great -grandchildren. They enjoy traveling, visiting friends and playing cards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.