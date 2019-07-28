anniversary

Charles and Marjorie Hayes

70 Years

Charles H. and Marjorie L. (Campbell) Hayes were united in marriage on July 29, 1949 at First Baptist Church in Omaha. They were blessed with sons Charles (Patty) and David (Diane)), four grandchildren, and five great -grandchildren. They enjoy traveling, visiting friends and playing cards.

