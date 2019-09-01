Jerry and Ramona Bartee
50 Years
Drs. Jerry and Ramona (Thompson) Bartee will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with family. Jerry and Ramona were united in marriage on September 6, 1969, at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church. They have been blessed with three children and eight grandchildren. Both are retired Omaha Public Schools administrators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.