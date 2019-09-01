Anniversary

Jerry and Ramona Bartee

50 Years

Drs. Jerry and Ramona (Thompson) Bartee will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with family. Jerry and Ramona were united in marriage on September 6, 1969, at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church. They have been blessed with three children and eight grandchildren. Both are retired Omaha Public Schools administrators.

