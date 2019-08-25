Michael and Kathleen Yeshnowski
50 Years
Michael and Kathleen (Filipowski) Yeshnowski were married August 23, 1969 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Omaha. They are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children Tom Yeshnowski (Jennifer), Papillion, and Jana Moore (Scott), Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Mike and Kathy love dearly their grandchildren Zach, Grant, Maylee and Jack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.