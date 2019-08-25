Michael and Kathleen Yeshnowski

50 Years

Michael and Kathleen (Filipowski) Yeshnowski were married August 23, 1969 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Omaha. They are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children Tom Yeshnowski (Jennifer), Papillion, and Jana Moore (Scott), Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Mike and Kathy love dearly their grandchildren Zach, Grant, Maylee and Jack.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area