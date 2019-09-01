Robert and Helen Bartee
50 Years
Robert and Helen Bartee were married on September 6, 1969. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this summer in Chicago with their family: daughter Deanna Bartek and husband Tom, son Josh Bartee and wife Dana, granddaughters Josie Bartek, Tess and Grace Bartee and grandson Gabe Bartek. The trip was highlighted by a game at Wrigley Field with a Cubs' W! There are not too many things that are constant in life, but your endless love, guidance and support have always been a pillar in our lives. Thank you and we love you both with all our hearts. Happy Anniversary!
