Anniversary

Robert and Helen Bartee

50 Years

Robert and Helen Bartee were married on September 6, 1969. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this summer in Chicago with their family: daughter Deanna Bartek and husband Tom, son Josh Bartee and wife Dana, granddaughters Josie Bartek, Tess and Grace Bartee and grandson Gabe Bartek. The trip was highlighted by a game at Wrigley Field with a Cubs' W! There are not too many things that are constant in life, but your endless love, guidance and support have always been a pillar in our lives. Thank you and we love you both with all our hearts. Happy Anniversary!

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area