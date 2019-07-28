ANNIVERSARY

John and JoAnn Swirzinski

60 Years

John Swirzinski Sr. and JoAnn Coniglio were united in marriage on July 29, 1959, in Papillion. They celebrated their 60th anniversary with their family. Events included a pool party at the Moehn residence and a dinner and dance hosted by their children and their spouses at Arbor Hall. Their family includes son John Swirzinski Jr., his wife Jacque, grandson Paul and his wife Ann, granddaughter Jane, her husband Jeff Luethge and great-grandchildren Sophia and Ben; daughter Lori, her husband Jeff Moehn and granddaughter Chelsea of Omaha, granddaughter Kristy, her husband Nick Fortinberry and great-grandchildren Hudson and Camden of Bonaire Georgia and son Michael Swirzinski, his wife Martha and grandchildren Hannah and Ava of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

