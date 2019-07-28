Robert and JoAnn Hughes
65 Years
Robert "Bob" and JoAnn (Evers) Hughes were married in Omaha on July 31, 1954. Their faith and love of family are a continual inspiration to all of us. In celebration of their 65th wedding anniversary, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren would like to honor them with a card shower. Those wishing to celebrate them with a card may mail to P.O. Box 322, Springfield, NE 68059
Romans 12:10 "Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves." Their devotion to each other has been an example for many. They truly are meant for each other. Their home is always filled with laughter and love. Their family wishes them many more years of wedded bliss!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.