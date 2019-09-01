James and Barbara Kucera
50 Years
James and Barbara (Mahoney) Kucera Sr. were married in Omaha on August 23, 1969 at St. Rose Catholic Church. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner hosted by their sons Tony (Shannon) and James Jr. (Julie) and granddaughters Lauren and Jane.
