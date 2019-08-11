Anniversary

Roger and Pat Rogge

50 Years

Roger and Pat Rogge, of Tecumseh, were united in marriage on August 9, 1969 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Johnson, Nebraska. They have four children: Tom and Steph Rogge (Lincoln), Jennifer and Robert Dyer (Denville, New Jersey), Melanie and Tim Thornton (Omaha) and Katie and Wes DeBuhr (Auburn). Also seven grandchildren Joe, Abbey, Patrick, Emily, Macy, Carson and Bryson.

