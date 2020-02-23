When a kid loves animals, sometimes just hanging out with the family pet isn’t enough. These camps get kids up close and personal with exotic animals, be it the menagerie at the zoo or some wild-looking bugs.
ADVENTURE CAMP
Go fishing, enjoy the zip line and archery range at the Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center at Schramm Park and check out the reptiles at Platte River State Park. Finish up with a canoe trip down the Platte River.
When: June 1-5
Where: Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center, Schramm Park in Gretna
Ages: 11-14
Cost: $200
Information: 4h.unl.edu/camps-centers/summer-camp
BUG OUT
Campers learn all about insects, arachnids and other creepy crawlies in this camp centered on the summer exhibition “Bug Squad.”
When: July 13-17 and July 20-24
Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.
Who: Ages 4-8
Cost: $120 to $135
Information: ocm.org
NATURE UNLEASHED
Outdoors-loving kids will check out fish, frogs and who knows what else at this camp focused on everything furry, scaly and slimy. Includes field trips to Louisville State Recreation Area, Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and Schramm Education Center.
When: June 15-19
Where: Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center, 21520 W. Highway 31, Gretna
Who: Ages 6-11
Cost: $200
Information: 4h.unl.edu/summer-camp-day
RANCH CAMP
Horsemanship stars in this camp for middle schoolers, who’ll have a chance to put their horses through the paces on obstacle courses and trails. Bible study, high ropes, journaling, swimming and other activities. To add to the wrangler theme, campers will bunk in a mock Western town.
When: Various sessions, June and July
Where: Carol Joy Holling Camp, 27416 Ranch Road, Ashland
Who: Grades 6-8
Cost: $250 to $430
Information: caroljoyholling.org/ overnight-camp
SUMMER AT THE ZOO
Become a wildlife ranger and go on a North American expedition, discover more about elephants and rhinos, or just learn about animal babies at Omaha’s zoo. See website for a complete listing of programs and themes. When: June to August
Where: Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St.
Ages: Ages 3-18
Cost: $65 to $235
Information: omahazoo.com
MORE ZOO ENCOUNTERS
Campers go behind the scenes at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo for encounters with birds, water animals and more. See website for a complete listing of available programs and themes.
When: July and July
Where: Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S 27th St., Lincoln
Who: Ages 3-12
Cost: $99 to $278
Information: lincolnzoo.org
CURIOUS CRITTER
This critter-centric camp will have your kids studying the biology of animals in fun, hands-on experiments and animal-related activities.
When: Three one-week sessions, June and July
Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.
Who: Ages 6-8
Cost: $120 to $135
Information: ocm.org
