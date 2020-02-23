These camps get kids off the couch and out into the wild to interact with animals, explore nature, discover new skills and make the world a better place.
INTO THE WILDERNESS
Go wild and learn basic first aid, plant identification and other must-knows for surviving in nature. At the end of the week, campers just may be able to give Bear Grylls a run for his money.
When: June 15-19 and July 27-31
Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.
Who: Ages 5-12
Cost: $65 to $235
Information: lauritzengardens.org
WILDLIFE CAMP
Kids learn about the natural world and wildlife in day camps hosted by the University of Iowa at Iowa Department of Natural Resources State Parks. The goal is to nurture an appreciation of and respect for the ecosystem and creatures big and small.
When: One-week sessions in June and July
Where: Various locations, including Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs and Waubonsie State Park in Hamburg, Iowa
Who: Grades 3-7
Information: recserv.uiowa.edu/WildlifeCampsStateParks
NATURE BUDDIES
This YMCA camp takes attendees out on the trails at Platte River State Park to learn about reptiles and participate in nature-themed crafts and games.
When: One-week sessions throughout July
Where: YMCA Camp Platte, Platte River State Park near Louisville, Nebraska
Who: Ages 6 and 7
Cost: $215 to $240
Information: metroymca.org
4-H SUMMER ADVENTURE
Campers have a chance to try fishing, shooting and a TRUST course while exploring cryptozoology and the origins of mythical creatures. This camp also includes a field trip to Morrill Hall, Nebraska’s state museum, in Lincoln.
When: July 20-24
Where: Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center, 21520 W. Highway 31, Gretna
Who: Ages 11-14
Cost: $200
Information: 4h.unl.edu
ADVENTURES AT CAMP LUTHER
Religion and adventure merge at Camp Luther. Youth participate in traditional camp activities such as archery, hiking and crafts, as well as Christ-centered campfires, chapels and Bible studies.
When: June 14-19, July 5-10, July 26-31
Where: Camp Luther, 1050 Rd 4, Schuyler, Nebraska
Who: Grades 7-9
Information: campluther.org/adventure
PIONEERS PARK DISCOVERY CAMPS
Friends of Pioneers Park lead wee tots into the outdoor classroom to explore ponds, puddles and polliwogs, while older youths focus on the wet, wild and wacky and teens get down to more serious pursuits, such as volunteering to protect and preserve our natural resources.
When: Various times, June and July
Where: Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., Lincoln
Who: Ages 3-17
Cost: $90 to $190
Information: lincoln.ne.gov
SHOOTING SPORTS CAMP
Head out to a weeklong camp where you can perfect your aim with archery, riflery and pellet guns. First, campers get primed on the safety. Horseback riding, hiking, arts and crafts also will be offered
When: One-week sessions throughout July
Where: YMCA Camp Platte, Platte River State Park, 14421 346th St., Louisville
Who: Ages 10-15
Cost: $240 to $265
Information: metroymca.org
SUMMER ADVENTURE CAMP
This camp will have the kids jumping up and down all day. That’s because The Hub, where the action takes place, has a trampoline park. In addition to keeping kids active, the family entertainment center’s day-camp program incorporates trips to the library and arts and crafts.
When: Weekly, June 1-Aug. 21
Where: The Hub, 7 S. Fourth St., Council Bluffs
Who: Kindergartners through fifth graders
Cost: $160, members; $175, non-members
Information: thehubflyzone.com
