These camps get kids off the couch and out into the wild to interact with animals, explore nature, discover new skills and make the world a better place.

INTO THE WILDERNESS

Go wild and learn basic first aid, plant identification and other must-knows for surviving in nature. At the end of the week, campers just may be able to give Bear Grylls a run for his money.

When: June 15-19 and July 27-31

Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.

Who: Ages 5-12

Cost: $65 to $235

Information: lauritzengardens.org

WILDLIFE CAMP

Kids learn about the natural world and wildlife in day camps hosted by the University of Iowa at Iowa Department of Natural Resources State Parks. The goal is to nurture an appreciation of and respect for the ecosystem and creatures big and small.

When: One-week sessions in June and July

Where: Various locations, including Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs and Waubonsie State Park in Hamburg, Iowa

Who: Grades 3-7

Information: recserv.uiowa.edu/WildlifeCampsStateParks

NATURE BUDDIES

This YMCA camp takes attendees out on the trails at Platte River State Park to learn about reptiles and participate in nature-themed crafts and games.

When: One-week sessions throughout July

Where: YMCA Camp Platte, Platte River State Park near Louisville, Nebraska

Who: Ages 6 and 7

Cost: $215 to $240

Information: metroymca.org

4-H SUMMER ADVENTURE

Campers have a chance to try fishing, shooting and a TRUST course while exploring cryptozoology and the origins of mythical creatures. This camp also includes a field trip to Morrill Hall, Nebraska’s state museum, in Lincoln.

When: July 20-24

Where: Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center, 21520 W. Highway 31, Gretna

Who: Ages 11-14

Cost: $200

Information: 4h.unl.edu

ADVENTURES AT CAMP LUTHER

Religion and adventure merge at Camp Luther. Youth participate in traditional camp activities such as archery, hiking and crafts, as well as Christ-centered campfires, chapels and Bible studies.

When: June 14-19, July 5-10, July 26-31

Where: Camp Luther, 1050 Rd 4, Schuyler, Nebraska

Who: Grades 7-9

Information: campluther.org/adventure

PIONEERS PARK DISCOVERY CAMPS

Friends of Pioneers Park lead wee tots into the outdoor classroom to explore ponds, puddles and polliwogs, while older youths focus on the wet, wild and wacky and teens get down to more serious pursuits, such as volunteering to protect and preserve our natural resources.

When: Various times, June and July

Where: Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave., Lincoln

Who: Ages 3-17

Cost: $90 to $190

Information: lincoln.ne.gov

SHOOTING SPORTS CAMP

Head out to a weeklong camp where you can perfect your aim with archery, riflery and pellet guns. First, campers get primed on the safety. Horseback riding, hiking, arts and crafts also will be offered

When: One-week sessions throughout July

Where: YMCA Camp Platte, Platte River State Park, 14421 346th St., Louisville

Who: Ages 10-15

Cost: $240 to $265

Information: metroymca.org

SUMMER ADVENTURE CAMP

This camp will have the kids jumping up and down all day. That’s because The Hub, where the action takes place, has a trampoline park. In addition to keeping kids active, the family entertainment center’s day-camp program incorporates trips to the library and arts and crafts.

When: Weekly, June 1-Aug. 21

Where: The Hub, 7 S. Fourth St., Council Bluffs

Who: Kindergartners through fifth graders

Cost: $160, members; $175, non-members

Information: thehubflyzone.com

