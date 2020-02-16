Josh Palik of Felsburg Holt & Ullevig and Rob Vanderveen of Lamp Rynearson can add 2020 Young Professional of the Year to their resumes, thanks to the American Council of Engineering Companies of Nebraska. The ACEC award recognizes the accomplishments of Nebraska engineers age 35 and younger who have contributed to the profession and have made a positive community impact. Here, Palik and Vanderveen discuss high points of their career choice.
Josh Palik
Felsburg Holt & Ullevig
Josh Palik is a transportation engineer and project manager with Felsburg Holt & Ullevig in Omaha. He joined the firm three years ago.
Most of his 14-year career was been focused on transportation engineering, working on roadway design projects that make life better for the traveling public. Most notably, he served as lead engineer on the City of Lincoln’s 14th Street and Old Cheney Road Improvement Project.
“This technically challenging and politically charged project pushed me to grow in unexpected ways,” Palik said. “Because of high public interest, I was asked to give dozens of project presentations. I found that educating the community about the value of engineering and its ability to change a situation for the better really energized me.”
Other award-winning project work includes Sarpy County’s Giles Road widening from 144th to 156th Streets, as well as the City of Omaha’s 42nd and Q Streets roundabout design and 144th Street reconstruction from West Dodge Road to Eagle Run Drive.
Palik has served in numerous industry roles, including chapter president of the Eastern Nebraska National Society of Professional Engineers, and is active with ACEC-NE and the Lincoln-Omaha-Council Bluffs Association of Transportation Engineers.
Palik also volunteers with MathCounts and Engineering Adventures at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Omaha.
Q. How would you describe your job? A. The interesting part when you’re at this point of your engineering career is that you still do design while overseeing a lot of the project as a whole. So, it involves engineering, but it also involves the business side of engineering, too, and the client management side.
Q. What’s been your favorite project? A. One that’s been in the news a lot in Lincoln — the 14th Street and Old Cheney Road project. As lead design engineer, I oversaw five disciplines of engineering. It definitely is one project that’ll stick with me for life.
Q. Why did you go into engineering? A. Growing up, I thought I was going to be an architect. I realized engineering offered the opportunity to work with math and science and do something for others.
Q. When did you realize it was the right career? A. I was a construction intern, and I was doing everything from survey staking to sitting in a job trailer running rock samples through strainers. I was thinking, ‘Man, this is somewhat neat, but there has got to be more to it.’ We opened two new lanes over a bridge reconstruction on Interstate 80. Then I did a lot of smaller community projects. Seeing how happy people were with the improvements really stuck with me.
Q. What do you see as the biggest issue facing the profession? A. Funding. I made a firm change during the downturn of the economy. I joined FHU at a time when there wasn’t a lot of work out there (for the profession). If there’s not a consistent funding stream, it’s going to take a toll on our profession long term.
Q. What advice do you have for up-and-coming engineers? A. Listen twice as much as you speak. The more you listen, the better you can understand and the better you will communicate. There are computers and technology where you can do a lot of the design but we still need to make sure that we understand what, why and how we are doing.
Rob Vanderveen
Lamp Rynearson
Rob Vanderveen has been a senior project engineer for two years at Lamp Rynearson in Omaha. He enjoys working on a mix of projects such as housing, schools, site plans and public improvements, and the impact they have on the community. Noteworthy clients include Omaha Public Schools, State of Nebraska, City of Omaha and land developers.
A community volunteer committed to numerous civic and philanthropic organizations, Vanderveen is co-founder of Hope Dwells, a not-for-profit that provides resources and education on homeownership to refugees. He has volunteered for Upward Bound, Boys Town, Habitat for Humanity, Public Park Cleanup, City of Omaha Flood Cleanup, Keep Omaha Beautiful, Yellow Door, Bridges Humanitarian Initiative and Helping Hands Refugee Organization.
With an eight-year career in engineering, Vanderveen has volunteered his energy and time — both within the firm and through civic and industry organizations.
Q. When did you realize engineering was the right career for you? A. Seeing something happen out of nothing — that’s what keeps me working here and enjoying what I do. You can drive around your city, and you can see your fingerprints all over it.
Q. What’s the biggest issue facing the profession? A. Everyone thinks they’re a civil engineer. We’re running into issues like lawsuits, where architects have designed something that is really in civil’s court to design, and people are designing outside of their practice. We also have contractors who like to run with a design. I’ll have spent hours modeling things, designing it in accordance with all of our regulations and meeting all the standards we want to meet, and we’ll hand it over to a contractor, and they’ll tweak things.
Q. What advice do you have for up-and-coming engineers? A. Find a place you like to work. This is my first job out of college, and I don’t plan on leaving anytime soon. There are really great people here.
